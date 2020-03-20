On Friday afternoon, several customers were lined up outside the Lake Havasu City Motor Vehicle Division office. They were being allowed in the MVD building one at a time.
The scene is one of many examples of adjustments being made due to the coronavirus pandemic. One change of note is that driver’s license renewals are being temporarily relaxed, according to the MVD’s website.
By executive order from Governor Doug Ducey, driver license renewal requirements are extended six months from the expiration date for all Arizona driver licenses and driving permits that expire between March 1, 2020 and Sept. 1, 2020. While those extensions are in place, other rules remain intact.
For instance, letting your vehicle registration lapse isn’t one of them. But you can take care of it online.
The MVD reminds residents that those who anticipate having to do business with the agency can handle almost 30 transactions online instead of making an office visit. Review the list of services at www.servicearizona.com.
