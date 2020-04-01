Grand Canyon National Park is now closed, according to the National Park Service.
According to a press release, NPS received a letter on Wednesday “from the Health and Human Services Director and Chief Health Officer for Coconino County recommending the full closure of Grand Canyon National Park.”
Acting Superintendent Mary Risser decided to immediately follow the recommendations, closing the park until further notice.
The first confirmed case in Grand Canyon Village was reported Monday. The male patient worked at Yavapai Lodge and has been isolated in a separate location.
