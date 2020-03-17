To support the shopping needs of older adults during this critical time, all Bashas’, Food City and AJ’s grocery stores in Arizona have set aside special shopping hours for senior-aged customers.
Starting this Wednesday, the stores will open from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays for anyone age 65-plus.
Bashas’ reservation stores will be open from 6-7 a.m. for those 65+.
Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door. If there is a need for a caretaker, one caretaker is welcome, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.
All purchase limitations will remain in effect.
The information came from Kristy Jozwiak of Duality Public Relations on behalf of the retailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.