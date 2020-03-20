On Friday evening, the parking lot of The Office Cocktail Lounge was overflowing with cars and lining the street as patrons packed the patio and building. Coronavirus concerns weren’t stopping them from enjoying their weekend kickoff.
President Donald Trump and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that citizens avoid congregating in groups more than 10 people at a time.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health has urged residents to take precautions and act as if the virus is already in our community in order to prevent its spread, despite no confirmed cases.
Mayor Cal Sheehy is also urging restaurants to close access to on-site dining and continue to provide drive-thru, take-out or delivery options.
But despite the suggested measures, Havasu residents continue to brave the warnings and find a seat in their favorite bars.
Ron Kerr and his group came to The Office Cocktail Lounge prepared to enjoy their evening. “I like the sound of a bar,” he said, when asked why he decided to come. His group also pointed out that they found a table in the corner, away from the crowded bar top. “Plus, I’ve got this just in case!” he said, pulling a plastic disposable glove from his pocket.
Another patron, who declined to give his name, said, “Well why not?” when asked the same question. “I’m not a Democrat. I’m not blowing this thing out of proportion. I’m happier than heck!”
He added that he’ll continue to patronize local businesses like The Office Cocktail Lounge for as long as he can. “This is the way it’s always been,” he said. “This is all just over-exploded.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.