Healthcare workers around Lake Havasu City are starting to switch gears from administering testing to bracing for what may be a difficult next few weeks.
Healthcare providers throughout the state are cutting back on coronavirus testing after new, more stringent, guidelines for who should be tested were put in place last week. The changes were due to a shortage of test kits nationwide, while also helping to protect healthcare workers by allowing them to conserve needed personal protective equipment and limiting their exposure.
“Nationwide, the overall concern is for the number of COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization will surpass the number of available hospital beds,” said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley. Because of limited testing capability, she said the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee recommends prioritizing which patients are given tests.
Those priorities include healthcare workers, fire responders or critical infrastructure personnel, individuals in congregate settings such as nursing homes or prisons, and individuals hospitalized with respiratory symptoms.
“The prioritization of testing is primarily due to a shortage of testing kits, and the need to use the limited kits available for the high priority groups,” Burley said. “If there was no shortage of test kits, additional testing could improve disease surveillance.”
Those test shortages have been observed here in Lake Havasu City, just like everywhere else.
“We pretty much are pulling back on testing right now,” said Dr. Khamranie Persaud, a member of the Havasu Task Force. “I think we are going to do one more round of mobile testing but the bottom line is we don’t have that much (personal protective equipment), and we don’t have many test kits left. The health department is only releasing two to three test kits at a time to us.”
Persaud said with a small amount of tests to administer, it isn’t worth it for members of the task force to use up their PPE on just a few tests. Instead, healthcare providers are working to save the PPE they have for treating patients with serious symptoms.
“We are kind of moving from the preparedness state to, OK here it is, now we have to act on it,” Persaud said. “We have been as proactive as we can getting out masks, getting out shields, getting the boxes out and giving out bags of food, and telling people to stay at home. Now we just kind of have to wait to see how it is going to hit and we will start calling on doctors to actually go and start treating patients.”
In a perfect world, an increase in testing would give a more clear picture of the extent of the situation for the county, state and country. But Persaud said guidelines from SDMAC appear to be a well thought out approach to the current situation with limited test kits and equipment.
“At this point if we put all of our efforts towards testing the physicians are at risk, the patients are out and about town looking for it, you are filling up the emergency room and urgent care for a test that is not that reliable,” she said. “So at this point in time I agree with the SDMAC guidelines saying just wait it out. 80 percent of people do better on their own. You don’t need a test to tell you for sure that you have it to know to stay at home, eat chicken noodle soup, drink orange juice and rest.”
Persaud added that anyone who is experiencing severe symptoms such as extreme shortness of breath or an out-of-control fever should seek additional medical attention.
With the task force pulling back its testing efforts, Persaud said the group’s main efforts are centering around community education and the importance of social distancing.
“If you look at all the countries that have been able to plateau their curve it is because of social distancing -- it is as simple as that,” she said. “So we are encouraging social distancing and encouraging local business owners to, if you can, close your stores.”
Persaud said local primary care physicians have switched to telemedicine as well, working with patients online rather than in person in accordance with another recommendation from SDMAC. She said the hospitals could start seeing an increase in patients soon, and Havasu Regional Medical Center has been calling around to get a list of local physicians that it can call if it needs more hands.
Testing in Arizona
Until now it has been difficult to get a sense of the amount of coronavirus testing that has occurred throughout Arizona as each individual healthcare provider has been tracking their own cases. But last week Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order that requires laboratories to report the results of all tests, or a weekly aggregate number of tests performed, to the state. In turn, the Arizona Department of Health Services has made that information available on its website.
The numbers provide the first real data about Arizona’s testing efforts. In all, Arizona has 21,057 reported tests, about six percent of which have come back positive for coronavirus. Testing was slow to get going, according to the data with just three tests performed in February and another 50 tests during the first week of March. Then testing in the state started to ramp up with 1,182 tests from March 8 to 15, 7,683 tests the following week, and 11,691 more tests last week.
As of this week, however, testing seems to have dropped off dramatically with just 452 additional tests reported as of Wednesday.
Mohave County has reported 299 tests have been performed locally, placing it eighth out of Arizona’s 15 counties. Maricopa leads the way with 13,379 tests performed, followed by Pima (3,101), and Pinal (1,231). Santa Cruz (63 tests), Greenlee (36), and La Paz (27) have performed the fewest tests so far.
On average, one in 341 Arizonans have been tested for coronavirus, but those numbers vary widely from county to county. Mohave County is nearly twice the state average with one test per roughly 693 residents while La Paz County comes in 14th in the state with one in 763 citizens tested. Yuma County has the lowest per capita testing rate with one in 1,281 citizens being tested while Apache county has the highest rate in Arizona at one in 172.
Burley said the county is in the process of updating the website to show more detailed testing information for each county, and could be online by this weekend.
Locally, Burley said Havasu Regional Medical Center has tested a total of 59 individuals. Persaud said the Havasu Task Force has conducted about 110 tests locally as well.
