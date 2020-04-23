District 5’s State Representatives have different views on how and if the 2020 legislative session should proceed.
Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, is a supporter of finding a way to keep the session going with work still unfinished. Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, said she initially felt the same way, but now has some doubts about how successful a session could be under the circumstances. State Sen. Sonny Borrelli said he was too busy to respond to questions from the News-Herald about whether the session should continue.
Following Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order lawmakers remained in the Capitol for a few days to pass a bare-bones budget while setting aside $100 million to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. But the Legislature has been in recess for about a month now.
The Legislature is still undecided on out how to proceed after an agreement between House Speaker Russell Bowers, R-Mesa, and Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, on Tuesday to adjourn the 2020 session sine die – without an appointed date to resume – was rejected by a majority of House Republicans Wednesday. Many Republicans wanted to continue to work on bills that had been proposed prior to the recess, and weren’t yet ready to abandon their efforts for the year. So Republican leadership has stepped back from plans to vote to shut down the session on May 1, but there is still no clear path forward.
“We were elected to work, not adjourn early,” Biasiucci said. “The Democrats have stated that they want to end the session now. They obviously don’t want any of the bills to pass which I believe is a disservice to our constituents. We have too many important bills that we need to go back and deal with, including bills that can help our state during this crisis. If grocery stores and other essential businesses can be open, I believe the legislature can be open. We are smart enough to take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe at the Capitol. Before we left to recess, we approved distant voting for our members. This allows members to vote from their home or office if they choose to do so.”
Cobb said she initially supported resuming the session, but started to have some doubts after taking a closer look at the logistics over the past couple of weeks. She said she is particularly concerned with how to handle public input on matters being considered.
Ultimately, she said she wanted to support the Republican leadership’s choice.
“I know that they weighed this heavily, and I felt like I needed to support my leadership,” Cobb said. “If the logistics aren’t there let’s not do it in a haphazard way. I want to do it the way it should be done. That means giving the public and everybody an opportunity to be able to weigh in on some of these issues. I don’t feel right now that we are able to do it.”
If the 2020 session does resume, Cobb said she expects that it would take the Legislature another month to get through all the bills that are still on the table.
“They are not all easy bills – there are difficult bills,” she said. “They are going to need some work. If you start going through committees it is going to take some time to do that.”
Biasiucci said the goal for lawmakers if they return this session should be to help set the state up as well as possible for a quick rebound. He said priorities will need to be reexamined with a significant drop in revenue projected statewide as a result of the health crisis.
“I believe when we get back to session, we need to prioritize making sure our state is in the best shape possible moving forward,” he said. “The safety and success of our citizens must be a priority and we need to be smart with the money we are projected to have. I am grateful that the Republican majority, along with the governor, put aside $1 billion dollars in our rainy day for times like this.”
Budget
No matter if or when the session resumes Cobb, who is the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said a complete budget is still a few months away and will likely require a special session this summer to pass.
“The difficulty we have is we don’t know where our numbers are at, and we won’t know until June or July,” Cobb said. “We are guessing at this point. We are always guessing, we forecast, but it is an educated forecast. Right now we are just throwing it out there. It could be half a billion dollars to $2 billion that we are in a shortfall.”
Prior to the pandemic, the state had been touting a projected $1.2 billion surplus.
“So you know there are going to be adjustments that have to be made,” Cobb said.
Cobb also said there are also unknowns regarding federal relief funding to states. She said it is still unclear if the federal government would provide money that could be used in the state budget, or if it would give money directly to governors to distribute unilaterally.
Bills passed and pending
With the legislative session in limbo, many bills proposed by local lawmakers are still in flux.
Cobb managed to get one bill through both chambers and signed by Ducey just before the recess, however. The bill, HB 2668, establishes an assessment on hospitals that may not be passed on to the patients, while also establishing a health care investment fund.
Cobb said she had been working closely with hospitals on the bill since July with the goal of helping them to retain healthcare providers by giving them the ability to increase provider rates.
“They are taxing themselves, but by taxing themselves they can draw down federal dollars and then it brings about $1 billion into our hospitals and to the State of Arizona,” Cobb said.
Although the bill was in the works long before the world knew the term covid-19, Cobb said it is now especially important as hospitals struggle financially.
“Right now the hospitals need to be able to lean on that before they get any kind of relief from the federal government,” Cobb said. “They were able to increase their hospital assessments and they hadn’t in the past.”
Meanwhile, Biasiucci had a handful of bills that had already been passed by the House and had been transmitted to the Senate. He said four of those bills had also made it through committee in the Senate and were just awaiting a vote on the Senate floor. That includes Biasiucci’s push to repeal the highway safety fee, and his effort to make a $5 million payment to support the State Lake Improvement Fund.
Cobb said she also had a couple more bills that she had hoped she would be able to get passed prior to the end of the session.
