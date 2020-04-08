With small businesses throughout Arizona closed during the coronavirus pandemic, banks are struggling to keep up with the demand for loans from the Small Business Association’s Disaster Loan Assistance Programs.
The SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program launched last Friday, offering loans as much as $10 million for businesses with 500 or fewer employees, in an effort to help small businesses stay afloat during the ongoing crisis. The $349 billion, federally-backed forgiveable loan program saw a surge of interest before its launch, with hundreds of thousands of applications filed with banks throughout the U.S.
Now those banks are struggling to meet the demand. On Sunday, Wells Fargo officials announced that it had reached its limit for applications after receiving requests for $10 billion in loans from nonprofit organizations and small businesses. While that limit was extended for Wells Fargo this week, other banks are also fighting to keep up with the demand. On Monday, Bank of America had already received 177,000 applications for the program, amounting to $32.6 billion in small business financing, according to reporting this week by United Press International.
In Lake Havasu City, community banks are still working to process hundreds of applications received since last week.
“Some banks aren’t participating in the program, and others have been slow to get out the gate,” said Horizon Community Bank CEO Ralph Tapscott. “We’ve already received 300 to 400 applications, and we’ve already begun funding some of those loans.”
Horizon has approved only 14 of those loans as of Wednesday, Tapscott said, who said the bank has had to stop accepting applications from non-client businesses.
“Our problem is liquidity,” Tapscott said. “The Treasury was asked to create a liquidity program to fund the loans through the Federal Reserve. We’ve been told to contact our regional Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco for more program specifics.”
According to Tapscott, funding the loans needed by Havasu business owners can’t be done without help from the Federal Reserve.
“We’ve got excess liquidity to fund loans right now,” Tapscott said. “But if we get 40 loans, with an average amount of about $200,000 … that’s $8 million. We don’t have that kind of liquidity.”
Horizon Community Bank employees have been working 12-hour days, and weekends, in an effort to process a growing number of applications for the Paycheck Protection Program. For Tapscott, meeting the Havasu community’s need isn’t just a matter of proving Horizon’s value, but an opportunity for redemption in the banking industry.
“Our industry was tarnished 12 years ago,” Tapscott said. “Now by helping small businesses, we can help change the image some people still have of the banking industry.”
For more information about Small Business Association loan programs, or the Paycheck Protection Program, visit the SBA’s website at www.sba.gov, or the U.S. Department of Treasury’s website at https://home.treasury.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.