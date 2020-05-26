The results from Lake Havasu City’s “blitz testing” event at the Aquatic Center are in, nine days after the tests were conducted.
One local coronavirus case was identified, along with two positive cases from La Paz County. Five tests are still pending.
At the May 16 event, 377 tests were administered, with 369 returning negative. There were no spoiled tests, and the pending cases are “currently being processed,” according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Cases by zip code
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the zip code with the highest number of cases in Mohave County is 86401, which encompasses a large portion of Kingman. Kingman, as of Monday evening, has had 210 confirmed cases.
In Lake Havasu City, the southside of town in the 86406 zip code claims the most number of cases locally, with 34 cases in that area. zip code 86403, which includes the central part of the city, has 13 cases. On the northside of town up to Interstate 40, zip code 86404 has 12 cases.
In Arizona as a whole, zip code 85301 has the most confirmed cases with 248. The zip code sits right in the heart of Glendale.
Cases by gender, age and condition
Throughout the state, including Mohave County, virus cases have been identified in more women than men. In Mohave County, 201 females and 123 males have tested positive for coronavirus as of Monday evening.
53% of cases statewide are women, while 47 percent are men, according to ADHS.
In the county, 128 patients are 65 and older, and 102 cases are in the 20-44 age range. The latter age range trumps the rest statewide, with 6,610 cases in 20- to 44-year-olds and 3,463 in the 65+ age range.
While underlying health conditions generally make an individual more at risk for catching the disease, most individuals who have tested positive throughout the state don’t have one. About 29% of the state’s cases have a chronic medical condition, such as kidney disease, pulmonary disease, hypertension, cardiac disease, diabetes or liver disease.
