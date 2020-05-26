While there are still five tests pending from Sonora Quest Laboratory's recent "blitz" testing event in Lake Havasu City, one local positive virus case was identified, along with two positive cases from La Paz County.
At the May 16 event hosted at the Aquatic Center, 377 tests were administered, with 369 returning negative. There were no spoiled tests, and the pending cases are "currently being processed," according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
You Racist tRump-tard. The whole city of Havascrew voted to keep everyone away and shut down all businesses so we wouldn't overwhelm the hospitals. Now look you crazy people bringing millions to our town. AND NOW WE HAVE THIS! 1 positive case. How do you expect our hospitals to handle this?
On my God. 1 positive. We better shut everything down. Close the playgrounds. Close the parks, restaurants, health clubs. C!ose the dog parks. The dogs could start getting the virus.
