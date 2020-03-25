Events are subject to cancellations. Please check with blood drive organizers before attending.
April 1: American Red Cross. The Shops, 5601 AZ-95 Suite #304. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org/give and search for blood drives in Havasu. Wear a mask.
April 2: American Red Cross. The Shops, 5601 AZ-95 Suite #304. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org/give and search for blood drives in Havasu. Wear a mask.
April 4: Vitalant. Covenant Church, 113 Acoma Blvd. N. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an appointment by calling 877-258-4825.
April 8: Vitalant. Aquatic Center. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Make an appointment by calling 877-258-4825.
April 9: Vitalant. Aquatic Center. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make an appointment by calling 877-258-4825.
