It’s free and it comes in a diminutive liquor bottle. But don’t drink it.
Andy Andersen, owner of Copper Still Distillery in Havasu, is giving away hand sanitizer at his place of business, 1600 W. Acoma Blvd., Suite 65. He’s asking for a small donation to help defray costs of cooking up the sanitizer.
The free product is in shot glass-sized 50ml containers.
Andersen said his sanitizer recipe was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.
“It has a corn base. We mixed in essential oils to make it smell good and vitamin E so it doesn’t dry out your hands,” he said.
