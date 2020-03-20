Two local casino resorts will close due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The Chemehuevi Tribe announced Friday afternoon that Havasu Landing Casino and Hotel, will close for two weeks or until further notice. Meanwhile, the BlueWater Resort & Casino in Parker will suspend resort operations until April 3, according to the Colorado River Indian Tribes.
The two resorts join casinos in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada, in closing due to the spread of the virus.
Both the Chemehuevi and Colorado River Indian Tribes said they were concerned about the economic effect the closures would have on their communities and employees.
“As one of the larger employers on Havasu Lake, our employees depend on us to provide for their families, especially during this uncertain and difficult time,” said Chemehuevi Chairman Charles F. Wood, in a news release.
Havasu Landing closed for a two week period that began Friday at midnight.
The tribe said in a news release that it would maintain a skeleton crew at Havasu Landing Resort to cover essential services such as security, and the grocery and hardware stores. The tribe said it would use the closure to conduct “rigorous deep cleaning” throughout the resort.
The BlueWater Resort closure includes the BlueWater Cinemas. All bars and restaurants at the BlueWater, including the River’s Edge Cantina, are also closed. The marina shop, Wakeboard Island, the beach, and the gift shop are closed as well.
All concerts and special events that were planned through April 30 have been canceled. These include the Sha Na Na concert planned for March 21. The BlueWater’s statement said ticketholders who have not received a refund can have their refund processed at the original point of purchase once the BlueWater had reopend.
The Mixed Martial Arts event, RUF 40, scheduled for April 4, was cancelled prior to the BlueWater’s announcement.
