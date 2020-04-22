Havasu Landing and Bluewater Resort & Casino won’t reopen in early May as originally planned. Chemehuevi Tribal Chairman Charles Wood said Wednesday that the reservation, along with its relatively new hotel and casino, would maintain shelter-in-place orders until further notice.
The orders, which were first announced in March because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, had been set to expire April 24. Wood said the tribe is worried that a potential local spike in cases could cause another closure.
“It is imperative that we wait and ‘flatten the curve’ as much as possible so we do not reopen only to have to close once again,” he said in a news release published online Wednesday morning. “We cannot predict when sanctions will be lifted, so let’s all do the best we can. We want to emerge in a safe and sustainable way.”
Wood said he would coordinate reopening plans with the states of California and Arizona, as well as Lake Havasu City. He attributed the lack of reported coronavirus cases on the Chemehuevi Reservation to the tribe’s early decisions to close operations and issue strong shelter-in-place orders.
“I believe we have saved lives by reducing the exposure to our communities,” he said.
Under the Chemehuevi stay-at-home order, the hotel, casino and restaurant are closed. The store at Havasu Lake remains open with reduced hours, and the hardware store remains open for propane and gasoline purchases. The ferry that runs from Lake Havasu City to the resort continues to operate with reduced passenger capacity, primarily for use by essential employees. All ferry passengers will have their temperature taken before boarding.
Further south, the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker said the BlueWater Resort & Casino will not reopen May 1 as originally planned, despite an announcement by resort management that the hotel would be reopened by that time. The CRIT Tribal Council said the resort cannot open without its approval. The tribes’ stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 1, and CRIT officials have not yet announced whether it will be extended.
The BlueWater shutdown affects the entire facility, including the hotel, gaming areas, restaurants and bars, shops, meeting facilities, the marina, and the BlueWater Cinemas. All special events, including concerts and boat races, have been canceled until further notice.
