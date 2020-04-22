Havasu Landing won’t reopen in early May. Chemehuevi Tribal Chairman Charles Wood said Wednesday that the reservation, along with its new casino and resort hotel, would maintain shelter-in-place orders until further notice.
The orders, which were first announced in March because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, had been set to expire April 24. Wood said the tribe is worried that a potential local spike in cases could cause another closure.
“It is imperative that we wait and “flatten the curve” as much as possible so we do not reopen only to have to close once again,” he said in a news release published online Wednesday morning. “We cannot predict when sanctions will be lifted, so let’s all do the best we can. We want to emerge in a safe and sustainable way.”
Wood said he would coordinate reopening plans with the states of California and Arizona, as well as Lake Havasu City. He attributed the lack of reported coronavirus cases on the Chemehuevi Reservation to the tribe’s early decisions to close operations and issue strong shelter-in-place orders.
“I believe we have saved lives by reducing the exposure to our communities,” he said.
The tribe’s order issued in March included the following requirements:
• Store remains open with reduced hours, limited purchases, a ‘senior only’ hour, and only to-go ordering at the deli.
• Hardware store remains open due to propane and gasoline purchases.
• Ferry boat continues running with reduced passenger capacity and schedule, primarily for use by essential employees. All passengers will have their temperature taken before boarding the ferry.
• People presently in the Havasu Landing Resort and campground will be allowed to stay. No new tenants will be allowed until further notice.
• The hotel, casino and restaurant are closed. The casino will be opened on respective paydays for employees to cash payroll check, one employee at a time.
• The boathouse will be open for walk-up service only.
