The Chemehuevi Indian Tribe announced the continued closure of its Havasu Landing Casino, Hotel and Resort, even as neighboring California and Arizona begin the slow process of reopening.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the tribe announced this week that the casino, its largest tourism draw, would remain closed, citing a continued threat of possible contamination – and the danger presented to tribal residents, employees and visitors. The resort and casino were closed March 20.
The tribe’s ferry service to Lake Havasu City continues operating for tribal members only as of this week, and Chemehuevi Tribal Chairman Charles Wood has urged tribal residents to shelter in place for the duration of the crisis. Since then, tribal leaders have watched and waited, evaluating the growing crisis to determine their best course of action.
“When we saw Lake Havasu City had occurrences of the virus, we weren’t going to let it reach the tribe,” said Chemehuevi Secretary Treasurer June Leivas. “We’re erring on the side of caution.”
The Chemehuevi reservation is located across the Colorado River from Lake Havasu City, and about 40 miles south of Needles, with few surrounding communities. The tribe appears to have benefited from its relative isolation – as of this week, there has not been a single confirmed case of coronavirus in Havasu Landing, officials say.
“Our eyes are open to what’s happening around us,” Leivas said. “We’re looking at what the governors are doing, and looking at things that are happening around us, and making sure everything is safe not only for us, but visitors as well. Many of our non-native visitors are older than 60.”
Other Native American communities in Arizona haven’t been so fortunate, however. The Navajo Nation remained among Arizona’s tribes most impacted by the coronavirus as of Wednesday, with more than 2,650 confirmed cases and 85 deaths. According to reporting by the Navajo Times, the Navajo Nation has implemented curfews to fight the pandemic, with hundreds of citations issued by tribal police for those in violation.
According to Wood, the tribe does not believe California or Arizona have had the two-week decline in coronavirus cases originally stressed by President Trump, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
According to Brandon Stover, a captain of the tribe’s Tecopa ferry, the ship remains in use only for tribe members traveling to Havasu for employment, or for emergency services.
“(The tribe) is protective,” Stover said. “With the Indian tribes up north, they’re taking it as an example. Havasu Landing is a small community … they have one store. And if one person there gets the virus, it’ll be quick to spread.”
According to Wood, the Chemehuevi Tribal Council is scheduled to meet May 15 to discuss the tribe’s next course of action.
