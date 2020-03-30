Lake Havasu City boaters were eager to enjoy open spaces and fresh breezes on the Bridgewater Channel throughout the weekend, but that could change as city administrators placed a temporary ban on mooring at Havasu’s beaches and parks.
According to Lake Havasu City Executive Assistant to the City Manager Jerri Bracamonte, the ban becomes effective today, to help slow the community spread of the nationwide coronavirus pandemic. Mooring on the Bridgewater Channel, Rotary Park or London Bridge Beach will now be prohibited. Penalties for any violation of the new ban could include civil sanctions or a possible fine.
“The directives from the governor’s office restrict cities and towns from prohibiting access to recreational areas, but it allows cities and towns to institute measures to protect the public,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson.
“The volume of boaters parking in the Bridgewater Channel makes it impossible for the public to maintain social distancing as directed by the CDC,” Knudson said. “Prohibiting mooring is needed to protect the health and safety of our residents. We are in this together, and together we will get through this.”
On Monday, the channel was active with boaters, sunbathers and outdoor recreationists. While the coronavirus remained a concern, several - including Havasu resident Jeff Nelson - say they’ve remained cautious.
“It’s been fairly busy here,” said Nelson, who moored on the channel’s shore with his family Monday. “(The pandemic) is a little scary. But it’s nice to come out here and enjoy our time as a family. It’s better than being cooped up. It’s great to get out of the house at times like this.”
David Toohey, whose vending table catered to Havasu’s spring breakers until earlier this month, has seen many boats on the channel over the past week.
“A lot of people who come are staying around their families, like they would at home anyway,” Toohey said. “They stay in their own groups, and if everyone stays separate like they’re supposed to, they should be fine. But the fresh air has got to be good for some people.”
Washington state residents Sam Clark and Tryna O’Neil arrived in Havasu Sunday, and have taken precautions of their own while enjoying Havasu’s beaches and landmarks.
“Coronavirus is a concern in public places, but it’s less when people are out in the open,” Clark said. “But it’s still a concern either way. We’re being cautious. It’s been busy at the channel, but people are keeping their distance from each other.”
“We’re just sticking to ourselves,” O’Neil said.
This move to close the channel is very abrupt and without good merits. They should have enforced the social distancing between boaters and informed groups of individuals that they were endangering themselves and others. Closing the channel will now have people going to a smaller cove on the lake and still congregate with no oversight. For every action there is a reaction!
Small town, small minds, action should have been taken weeks ago. Of all things, some restaurants and bars remained OPEN, Spring Breakers congregating in large groups, people coming to our city from a state in crisis! Havasu leaders get a clue! Too little, too late!
Sad, they should just enforce the spring breaker that are partying below the golf course in large groups. Locals that I have seen in boats stay within their boats in space. Educate first then enforce.
Laughlin hotels are closed. Las Vegas Hotels are closed. Why aren't Lake Havasu's? Bars are closed, so if the hotels were closed that would end the spring break issue.
Exactly
Maybe if the Mayor of Lake Havasu wasn’t the GM of the London Bridge Resort that would be in forced
