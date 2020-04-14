The Lake Havasu City Council went all-digital for the first time Tuesday, conducting its first meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic via teleconference with a limited amount of personnel in the chamber. Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley was in on the call and gave an update on the health situation the county is currently facing.
Burley started off by announcing three new positive tests in the county on Tuesday, all in Kingman, bringing the total number up to 48. According to a press release from the county issued a few minutes later, all three cases are epidemiologically linked to a previous positive test. Two of the patients are in the 20 to 44 age range, and the other is between 55 and 64. All three patients are in isolation and recovering at home according to the release.
“We have seen a large increase in the last week in cases, but that is not unexpected,” Burley said. “We will continue to see an increase, but all of the individual and community efforts really pay off for the county as a whole, for their neighbors, their families, and their loved ones.”
Elsewhere the La Paz County Public Health Department announced its fifth positive test result in the county, an individual over 65 years old from Quartzsite that has been admitted to the local hospital.
With the three new cases, Kingman now has 27 positive tests while Lake Havasu City has had 17 and Bullhead City has four.
Burley said that the number of positive tests received seems to be linked to the amount of testing done in the area. She said more tests have been conducted in Kingman so far than anywhere else, and Lake Havasu City has also seen significantly more testing than in Bullhead City.
“That is no poor reflection on (Western Regional Medical Center) or Valley View hospitals, that is a reflection of some of the testing capacity and test availability in those hospitals and who they are seeing in their hospitals,” Burley said.
Burley also brought up the number of positive tests by zip code, which the Arizona Department of Health Services recently included on its website. According to ADHS, there are between one and five cases in both 86403 and 86406, and between 6 and 10 positive tests in 86404 that stretches north of town to I-40.
“As our case numbers go up that may be helpful but I want to caution everybody about putting a lot of weight into that simply because there is limited testing,” Burley said. “So it may reflect a high number in a zip code when we really haven’t seen people from other zip codes coming in for testing.”
Personal protective equipment
Burley told the City Council that Mohave County has now received its entire allotment of PPE from the national stockpile, and has distributed the equipment to healthcare facilities, first responders, and long-term care facilities.
“We continue to seek other lines and procure other PPE supplies, but we have also asked out community partners to do the same,” she said. “We all have different resources available to us in that supply chain, so it is important for all these agencies to be working independently and together to try to order supplies.”
Burley specifically noted an agreement between the county and all four local hospitals to purchase 500,000 N95 facemasks, which she said was the minimum order.
Concerns over PPE have waned in the county in recent weeks, and Burley said the supply chain appears to be coming back online, but the county is still being cautious and trying to conserve the equipment that it has.
Contact tracing
For each positive test, Burley said Mohave County Public Health reaches out to the patient to develop a list of people they have been in contact with.
“That may be from one person to 10,” Burley said. “At that point we give them guidance on what steps to take, especially if they were in close contact, to ensure that they are not infecting other people, and to stop the spread.”
Burley has previously said the process is time intensive, and until this point has largely been handled by the county nursing staff. Burley said the department has now trained other staff members to assist with the contact tracing process to take some of the load off of the nurses.
Hospitalizations
Burley said local hospitals are continuing to see significantly lower numbers than usual for this time of year, but that is by design as they work to maintain space for a potential surge of patients with coronavirus.
“My hope as the health director is that we don’t have that surge, but looking around us and looking at other counties and jurisdictions I realize that that may not be realistic at this point,” Burley said. “So flattening that curve and reducing the number of people who are hospitalized and in ICUs at least would be the major goal here.”
Antibody testing
As the country starts to shift its attention to a potential reopening, there has been talk of conducting blood tests on citizens to check for coronavirus antibodies, which would indicate that they have already been infected and are likely immune from getting it again.
Such information would be valuable in determining what activities are safe, and for whom, but Burley said those talks are still in the early stages.
“There has been quite a bit of discussion on serology testing to determine whether or not people have been positive, have actually had the virus,” she said. “We talk a little bit about those individuals that may be asymptomatic -- so they don’t show symptoms but they have the virus. They get well, they move on, and probably don’t know that they have had it. I know that there is a lot of talk about that. We are going to be working with ADHS on what that will look like as far as a roll out when that time comes.”
Currently, however, Burley said such tests are still awaiting final approval and decisions about how that will be rolled out across the country have yet to be made.
