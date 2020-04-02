The shelter-in-place order issued by the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker are some of the most restrictive in the area — banning swimming, boating and fishing on the river — but Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy says he doesn’t believe similar restrictions are necessary for Lake Havasu — at least as long as citizens are vigilant about social distancing.
Local officials aren’t considering a closure of the lake, and Sheehy says it’s unlikely the city would take such an action unilaterally. Still, if social distancing measures aren’t observed, further restrictions could be required, he warned.
“We are not to that point at this time,” Sheehy said. “There are multiple areas that would be impacted by (a lake closure), that would be outside of our jurisdiction. So we would need to take a look at that more with a regional approach and also with guidance from the governor’s office.”
All local and regional governments have taken measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.
“The quicker we can get folks to take this seriously, the quicker we can get this behind us,” Sheehy said.
Across Lake Havasu, the Chemehuevi Tribe has also greatly limited movement within its community and is allowing only, “very limited traffic” on its boat ramps according to Chairman Charles Wood. Wood said the tribe is listening to multiple state and federal sources in making its decisions, but said its actions are largely aligned with California Gov. Gavin Newson’s recommendations.
California’s shelter in place order is different than Gov. Doug Ducey’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order that went into effect on Tuesday. Ducey’s order does list outdoor recreation as an essential service, keeping areas that provide such recreation open. But the end goal is the same.
“The intent of (Gov. Ducey’s) executive order is for citizens to stay home and when they need essential services they can leave their home to get those essential services,” Sheehy said. While outdoor recreation is allowed, citizens are being asked to treat it as an essential service rather than a luxury, and to really try to limit their time outside the home.
While Gov. Ducey’s orders are the guiding principle for Lake Havasu City’s response, Sheehy said each city and county needs to look at those orders from their own perspective as they are implemented.
“Some of the additional steps that we have taken is we have closed mooring throughout the channel, some park amenities have been closed such as the skate park, bocce ball courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, pickleball courts -- any of the activities that cannot be conducted using social distancing,” Sheehy said.
The hope is that residents comply with the stay at home orders, properly social distance and limit interactions. Sheehy said he believes Lake Havasu City residents understand how serious the threat from coronavirus is and are taking the governor’s executive order seriously. But he left open the door for additional measures the city might consider if they prove needed.
“If our citizens can follow those guidelines and properly social distance themselves when they are out and about, no additional measures would have to be taken,” Sheehy said. “But until we see how this goes together in practice, it would be unfair for me to make any other determination until we see how people are complying with the intent and the spirit of the governor’s executive order.”
