Local law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple complaints over the past several weeks about businesses that are operating out of compliance with the governor’s order to close.
Since March 31, all bars have been closed, “nonessential” businesses have been urged to close and restaurants have been asked to allow only curbside-pickup, takeout or delivery services. Groups and social gatherings of more than 10 have been discouraged.
One Lake Havasu City business owner says the temporary closure is forcing her to shut her doors.
This week, the Mohave County Department of Public Health received complaints of a “tailgate-type party” held at BlondZee’s, a restaurant on London Bridge Road just north of Lake Havasu City limits.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen, Public Health officials allegedly confirmed violations of newly introduced coronavirus safety measures, and deputies were dispatched to the business on Tuesday.
Mortensen said deputies advised owner Melissa Lucas of the alleged violation, and she complied with officers’ requests to enforce proper social distancing regulations at her restaurant – including the restriction of food service to outside-only, and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people at the location.
But Lucas says enforcing those protocols and remaining in business may be an impossible task.
“I cannot fight the police or the health department,” Lucas said. “To restaurant people, they are worse than the IRS. They scared me bad enough (Tuesday night) to understand that it’s time to fold. I’m not sure if I can talk about it with tears yet … (deputies) said they had pictures of people standing too close together, and that I was only allowed 10 customers at a time. I can’t survive this financially.”
BlondZee’s boasted a staff of more than 20 employees as of February. Lucas was forced to cut the restaurant’s hours after the crisis began, and was unable to support many of her former employees. Lucas said the restaurant is expected to shut its doors Thursday, after 18 months of success in Havasu.
Within city limits, Lake Havasu City police have responded to multiple complaints over the past few weeks, said Sgt. Tom Gray.
“Some of the businesses were found in compliance, while others took steps to comply once the order was explained,” Gray said. “It’s hard to know if these mandates have been effective but everyone in the community is doing their best to get through these challenging times.”
According to Gray, Lake Havasu City Police officers have the authority to enforce the governor’s orders, but that hasn’t been necessary yet.
“All Lake Havasu City businesses are following the governor’s order to minimize the spread of coronavirus and protect the citizens of our community,” Gray said.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said law enforcement agencies have become instrumental in preventing further spread of the virus by enforcing social distancing measures mandated by Gov. Ducey last month.
For business owners like BlondZee’s Lucas, following those orders and maintaining a functioning business isn’t easy. After seeing success in her hometown of Salem, Oregon, Lucas was optimistic when she expanded her operations to Lake Havasu City. The Havasu location has seen growing support from locals as well as visitors since Lucas arrived in October 2018 – but mandatory restrictions imposed by the governor’s order were a fatal blow, she said.
“The worst part about the whole situation is that I finally did it,” Lucas said. “In February, I beat the Oregon restaurant. We made (the Havasu restaurant) successful. My sales were up 75% from February 2019.”
This week has been an emotionally turbulent time for Lucas, who announced her decision Tuesday on Facebook, and the reasons behind her decision. Mohave County Sheriff Deputy Doug Schuster responded to a post by Lucas in reference to her encounter with sheriff’s deputies.
“I apologize if you feel you were mistreated in any way,” Schuster wrote. “My deputy was there to mediate and attempt to alleviate any concerns or issues … he is a good officer and was trying to resolve the issue, nothing more. We are asking everyone to do their part but at no point have we shut businesses down or issued citations.”
According to county officials, deputies have received fewer than five reported health and safety complaints from health officials countywide in reference to local businesses. As of this week, the sheriff’s office has taken no criminal action against business owners.
“This is a chaotic time with mixed feelings across the board regarding the covid-19 virus,” Schuster said. “I personally feel terrible for business owners and so many good workers, many of which are my friends and neighbors who are affected by this pandemic. I pray that it ends soon and prosperity quickly returns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.