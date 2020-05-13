Arizona movie theaters could reopen Saturday, but Lake Havasu City moviegoers will have to wait a few months longer.
According to a May 13 report by the National Association of Theatre Owners, movie theaters will be allowed to reopen this weekend throughout Arizona. Additional information and guidance for those theaters is expected to be released from the Arizona Governor’s Office later this week, but theaters in Havasu could delay their respective openings out of concern for public safety.
“I’m hesitant because of the ongoing problems,” said Movies Havasu owner Hank Garcia. “We don’t want a situation where we open back up, and then someone gets sick. In Arizona and California, it’s a no-win situation. I don’t think there’s any way I could open my theaters in May … this has been a different ballgame. I’ve been in this business 58 years, and I’ve never encountered anything like this before.”
Movie theaters, bars and indoor gyms have been closed throughout Arizona since March 20, under an executive order from Gov. Ducey. Restaurants and retail stores are now beginning their slow resurgence into Arizona’s economy this month, and Ducey’s stay-at-home order to Arizona residents is scheduled to expire Friday.
But in Havasu, it isn’t just fears of the coronavirus that will keep residents from visiting their local movie theaters once the order is lifted. Even if they were to open, movie distributors have postponed major film releases in response to the coronavirus. Expected blockbusters including Disney’s “Mulan,””Wonder Woman 1984” and “Top Gun: Maverick” have each been rescheduled for release later this year.
“There are no films for us to play,” Garcia said. “There aren’t any new releases. The majority of companies won’t release new movies until July”
Garcia says Movies Havasu could possibly reopen by the end of June, or more likely July.
“It’s a big question mark out there,” Garcia said. “I’m trying to get a PPP loan to pay my employees. I have a great manager, a great assistant and 18 employees who are really good people. We’ll open as soon as we think it’s safe, and as soon as the health department contacts us. It’s been hard for everyone.”
According to a statement this month by National Association of Theatre Owners Vice President Patrick Corcoran, theaters throughout the country are expected to rebound in the long term.
“No one can precisely predict when public life will return to normal, but it will return,” Corcoran said. “The social nature of human beings … is also the thing that gives us confidence in the future. People will return to movie theaters because that is who people are … in the uncertain, difficult economy ahead, movie theaters will fill the role they always have in boom times and in recessions – the most popular, affordable entertainment outside the home.”
Multiple attempts to contact representatives at Star Cinemas’ Havasu location were unsuccessful as of Wednesday evening.
