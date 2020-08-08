After a rough July with new coronavirus cases increasing daily, Lake Havasu City is only one case away from hitting the 1,000 mark for total recorded cases since the pandemic began. But August seems to be starting off as a kinder month.
On July 1, Havasu had a recorded total of 277 cases, according to daily reports from the Mohave County Health Department. By July 31, that number had drastically increased by 702 cases, bringing the total to 949.
Since the city hit its record of new cases reported in a day with 54 on July 24, daily case numbers have dropped off significantly. On Saturday, only five new cases were reported in Havasu by the county, in addition to three deaths.
Havasu’s daily death count hasn’t seen any significant spikes, staying relatively flat since the first case was confirmed on March 24. Since July 1, Havasu’s death toll has risen by 21, bringing the total to 34 as of Saturday.
The county also hasn’t seen large spikes in virus deaths, with a steady average of 8-10 new deaths per week, according to Denise Burley, county health director.
Mohave County’s overall case counts mirror Havasu’s slowing trend, with an average daily case count of 26 so far for the month of August. In July, the average daily case count was 60.
“We’re cautiously optimistic that the steps taken by communities are showing some signs of progress and positive results,” Burley said during a special Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday.
At the end of June, Kingman and Bullhead City implemented face mask mandates due to a sharp spike in cases throughout the county. Havasu followed suit the following week, requiring residents to wear face coverings inside of businesses and where social distancing is not an option.
As of Monday, the county health department is reporting 1,394 cases as recovered. This number is updated on a weekly basis.
Arizona has also seen a steep decline in new cases reported each day, hitting its peak on June 29 with 5,475, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. By the end of July, new cases per day dropped to about 1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.