The Lake Havasu City Police department has taken measures to prevent overcrowding at the city’s jail after the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced last month that it would now limit its intake of new inmates at the facility.
Both measures are being taken to limit the potential spread of a nationwide coronavirus epidemic among local inmate populations.
“The Lake Havasu City Police Department has taken measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our jail by citing and releasing non-violent offenders of misdemeanor crimes to limit the jail population,” said Havasu Police Sgt. Tom Gray on Thursday. “These offenders are given a future court appearance date.”
According to Gray, Havasu police officers cited and released 24 adults last week in reference to nonviolent misdemeanor charges. Officers maintain discretion in whether to take suspects of such offenses into physical custody, rather than citing and releasing them. People cited and released, but fail to appear in court may still be subject to later arrest, Gray said.
“Our work release program has also been temporarily suspended,” Gray said. “Felonies and some misdemeanor crimes are still being booked into our facility in order for offenders to have an initial appearance.”
According to Gray, the new measures are having a positive effect on the potential threat of overcrowding at Lake Havasu City Jail.
“They appear to be working,” Gray said. “We currently have a low number of inmates in custody.”
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster announced similar procedures last month at Mohave County Jail. All county work release programs have been suspended, as well as all in-person and teleconference visitations at the facility.
“Our ultimate goal is to ensure the safety and health of our staff, inmates and the community,” Schuster said last month.
