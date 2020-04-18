A 55th case of coronavirus was confirmed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health Saturday night.
The Lake Havasu City resident in the 65+ age range is currently hospitalized, and nurses have yet to initiate the contact investigation to determine how the virus was contracted.
The new case brings Havasu's total to 20 cases, including two deaths. Kingman has 30 confirmed cases and Bullhead City has five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.