As coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout Arizona, officials from Havasu Regional Medical Center are once again suspending inpatient visitation.
On Monday, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 111 new coronavirus cases countywide, with 41 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area. With 739 confirmed cases and 15 deaths in Havasu since the pandemic began, healthcare facilities are taking efforts to ensure the safety of their patients as well as the public.
“We’re not allowing visitation for anyone visiting people at the hospital for inpatient procedures,” said HRMC spokeswoman Jeni Coke. “We’re reducing the traffic flow.”
According to Coke, there was no specific incident that prompted the hospital’s decision to restrict visitation for the second time since March.
“We’re taking all precautions to protect the public and our staff from the virus,” Coke said Monday.
Coke says the hospital will allow patients to use mobile devices with apps such as Facetime and Skype to stay in touch with their loved ones. Patients at the hospital for outpatient care may still be allowed one visitor to assist in a limited capacity.
