The number of hospitalizations in Arizona has been steadily climbing over the past couple of weeks with occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds both reaching 80% of capacity statewide in the past week. But Havasu Regional Medical Center says it still has a considerable amount of available space for more patients.
HRMC Marketing Director Jeni Coke said the number of occupied beds in the hospital fluctuates from day to day, but has been averaging about 110 in any given day. That is about 65% of Havasu Regional Medical Center’s licensed bed total of 171 and less than half of the 250 beds that would be available if the hospital’s surge plan gets put into practice.
Similarly, Coke said HRMC averages about 14 ICU beds in use each day. She said with surge plans the hospital would have 37 ICU beds available.
Statewide, the number of available inpatient beds in Arizona fell below 20% for the first time during the pandemic on June 9, and has remained at or below 20% ever since. Similarly, the number of available ICU beds fell below 20% in the state for the first time on June 11 and has remained within a couple percentage points of that number.
On June 5, Banner Health, which has about half of the patients hospitalized in the state in its facilities, said in a press release that its ICUs have been “very busy,” and that Banner will need to exercise its surge plan soon if recent trends continue.
Lake Havasu City and Mohave County have seen a rise in the number of positive cases reported over the last couple of weeks along with the rest of Arizona as the state works to reopen after the shutdown.
“We have seen an increase in positive patients coming to the Emergency Room,” Coke said. “Most of those patients have been treated and sent home.”
Coke said Havasu Regional Medical Center had five coronavirus patients in the hospital on Tuesday, and it has had anywhere from two to seven positive patients at any given time during the last couple months.
“We continue to encourage everyone to take precautions by wearing a mask if in a public area where social distancing is not possible,” Coke said.
Havasu Regional Medical Center has recently loosened up restrictions for visitors put in place during the height of the covid-19 shutdown. Coke said each patient is allowed one person to assist them per day, and that person will be required to wear a mask.
“Please bring your own mask so we can preserve the hospital-grade masks for our patients, staff, and physicians,” Coke said.
