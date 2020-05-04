After a month restricted to curbside delivery, delivery, and take out, local restaurants are excited to reopen their doors to the public starting May 11.
“We have been anxiously awaiting the word. We were expecting it to be May 12, so it is very good news to know that we get to push it up a day,” said Thom Felke, managing partner at Shugrue’s. “It just gets us back on track. It gets us back in a position to engage with our guests and to get our team members back on board and working again. It means everything to us – it’s our livelihood.”
Over at Juicy’s, General Manager Mark Knobbe said the restaurant was able to adapt quickly to only delivery and take out, but they have been working toward preparing to reopen their doors for almost as long as they have been closed.
“We have been listening to some of the experts in the industry, watching webinars, and learning everything that we can about the best practices we can do to keep our staff and all of the guest who enter this building safe,” Knobbe said.
Knobbe said Juicy’s already has a plan for sanitation, cleanliness, social distancing, and personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. But restaurants throughout the state are still awaiting word on some of the specifics about what will be expected of them in order to resume dine in. Felke said they are expecting the Arizona Restaurant Association to release more of the specifics about recommendations today.
Felke said social distancing and reduced seating within the restaurant are expected, but he was unsure exactly what limits would be put in place.
It is hard to anticipate what demand for dine-in services will be once restaurants are allowed to reopen their doors, as coronavirus cases continue to mount throughout the county, state and nation.
“I think it is going to be a gradual thing,” Felke said. “I think there is going to be a lot of people who are very anxious to come back, and there are people who are pretty guarded on whether they are ready to come out yet. It’s the same with our employees. If they are not comfortable coming back then we will certainly honor their opinion on that.”
While some citizens will likely be cautious to venture back out after the shutdown, others have been itching to return to their favorite spots in town. Knobbe said he has been hearing from many of the restaurant’s patrons who have been stopping by for curbside delivery or take out that they are excited for the doors to finally reopen.
“I know we are going to get a pretty good pop,” he said. “I also know that there are quite a few people out there who aren’t comfortable with it. So we will continue our other services. I think in the very beginning, in the first few days, I think we will really get a mad rush. Then I think it will kind of just taper off and be business as usual.”
The supply chain
As restaurants throughout the state begin to reopen, there may be a few issues with availability of some food items.
Knobbe and Felke both said distributors have warned them of potential problems, especially with meat shortages.
“We are just trudging ahead,” Felke said. “We feel fortunate that we can get our doors open and we will do whatever it takes. If we can’t get certain things I’m sure our guests will be very understanding at this point. Everybody will be in the same boat.”
Knobbe noted that restaurants who have continued to operate with curbside delivery and take out have already had to deal with shortages of takeout boxes, hand sanitizer, and other supplies. He said Juicy’s is trying to stay as far ahead of the shortages as possible.
“We start bulking up now, freezing what we can, then dealing with it and looking at alternatives,” he said.
