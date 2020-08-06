Benchmarks set by state health officials haven’t been met yet in Mohave County, which means it could be weeks until students return to school campuses.
As of Thursday, Mohave County meets two of those benchmarks. According to the latest data on the ADHS website, the county has seen a decline in cases for at least two weeks, and hospital visits for covid-like illnesses are down to 6.7 percent as of the week of July 19. No current data is available for regional hospitalization numbers as of Thursday afternoon.
But the county may have a ways to go before reaching the 7 percent positivity rate goal. As of Thursday, the state reports Mohave County’s rate of positivity for PCR tests as 12.2 percent.
Local and county superintendents will be meeting with the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday afternoon to discuss the metrics and “see how they will be interpreted and used to help guide schools in this process,” Rebecca Stone, Lake Havasu Unified School District superintendent said Thursday. The Arizona Department of Education will also be holding a webinar for schools Friday, according to Stone.
Havasu’s students are currently “distance learning,” where classes are conducted online and via video conferencing and kids stay at home. Experiences from families have been mixed, with some reporting smooth sailing, and several others expressing their frustrations with technology issues, internet issues, or not being able to assist their kids with assignments or class material, among some examples.
Questions asked to the Mohave County Department of Public Health about when positivity rate numbers might be expected to fall were unanswered as of Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.