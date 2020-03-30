When the declaration came Monday morning that Arizona schools would remain closed through the end of the school year, it was bittersweet news for local school officials.
On one hand, it meant scrapping most all of the carefully crafted plans for wrapping up the academic year. On the other hand, the suspense was over and the direction was immediately clear. The announcement from Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman cut to the chase, canceling school for charter and public institutions for the 2019-2020 school year.
The move allowed the Lake Havasu Unified School District to put in motion its plan for the scenario.
“LHUSD has been preparing for the possibility of a non-traditional fourth quarter since mid-March,” said district governing board President Lisa Roman.
Superintendent Diana Asseier said the most pressing issue was making sure the Class of 2020 graduates in a timely manner.
“Our first priority is seniors so that they may graduate on time. Our goal is to provide opportunities for students to meet their course requirements and earn their credits for graduation,” Asseier said. “If a course is not completed, students will be behind in credits.”
For details that have yet to be ironed out, the district is seeking guidance from the State Board of Education, which may come through as early as today. However, Asseier said some issues are certainties. Students who were failing will not be automatically passed. The district is working on a plan for those students to continue to work on a passing grade.
“LHHS will be notifying parents of the processes they will be following to ensure work completion and final grades,” she said.
As for the lower grades, Asseier said most kindergarten through eighth grade students will be promoted to the next grade level. Pupils being considered for retention will be handled on an individual basis.
Students can learn at home
Some of the district’s instructional measures are a continuation of procedures outlined in a letter from Asseier that was sent to district parents last Friday.
All state assessment tests have been canceled. District schools began distributing student work-from-home lesson packets on Monday. This will continue each Monday. A parent either picks up the packet at their student’s school or has it delivered electronically.
The superintendent emphasized that the lessons are not intended to replicate what students would be learning in a classroom and that parents need not worry about conducting “school” each day. For grades K-8, the work will not be collected or graded.
The district is delivering the schoolwork to Thunderbolt students at identified drop off locations in areas where school buses transport students. Students can pick up work instead of going to the school to get it. High school and elementary packets may eventually be added to the drop off locations.
The district’s special needs buses are being used to deliver work to special needs students who are at risk or are home bound.
Teaching continues
For the district’s 260 teachers, technology is key to staying connected with students. Board President Roman was optimistic about the district’s outreach efforts for students and their families.
“Today marks the first day of putting digital education strategies in place on a district-wide scale. Jitters and glitches are inevitable, but LHUSD administration and teachers have been doing everything in their power to make the transition to distance learning as smooth as possible,” she said.
Most all teachers have opportunities to work from home. Still, some work must occur at the schools. Principals are coordinating the effort, Asseier said.
Jaime Festa-Daigle, the district’s director of personnel and technology, explained that district staff is either working remotely, working flex hours to decrease the number of staff in any one location or using social distancing.
“We are continuing to evaluate how we are distributing work and making connections online. We are sure that we will have to make changes to respond to the needs of families and what makes sense to support families as health and government officials issue new directives,” Festa-Daigle said.
She also offered a suggestion for parents.
“Have a schedule for your child. Routines are good. Be patient with yourself and your child. We will get through this time together,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.