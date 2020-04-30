Lake Havasu City dog parks and park restrooms will be reopened to the public on Monday.
The decision was announced in a press release by city officials Thursday afternoon, following an announcement this week by Gov. Ducey that some restrictions to public facilities in Arizona would be slowly rescinded throughout May.
Restrooms and dog parks have been closed since early April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and many other amenities at Lake Havasu City parks have followed as the city attempts to enforce public safety through social distancing measures.
On Wednesday, Gov. Ducey issued an executive order extending his stay-at-home order until May 15, with an extension of social distancing measures to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus epidemic. According to Ducey, restrictions on restaurants and retail businesses could be slowly lifted over the next month. City officials announced the reopening of restrooms and dog parks as an initial step in relaxing restrictions on Havasu residents and visitors.
Even as restrictions are expected to be lifted, however, city officials urge caution on the part of Havasu residents.
“Governor Ducey’s guidance is slowly lessening restrictions throughout Arizona, including Lake Havasu City,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “But we need to continue to follow CDC guidelines, including staying at home if you feel sick, maintaining social distancing and avoiding large groups.”
For more information about city services as related to the ongoing crisis, visit www.lhcaz.gov/covid-19.
