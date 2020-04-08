With one reported death and 26 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County as of Wednesday, health officials say reported cases could peak throughout the county late this month.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors held the first in a series of special meetings Wednesday afternoon with Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, who provided information and updates in the county’s approach toward containing the nationwide coronavirus epidemic.
“We’re looking toward the end of this month for it to peak in our county,” Burley said at the meeting. “In Phoenix, they’re expecting it to peak around April 16. There appears to be a lag of about two weeks between Mohave County and Phoenix, and we will continue to see our numbers go up.”
According to Burley, the county has continued to track confirmed Coronavirus cases, and officials are investigating anyone those individuals may have been in contact with to confirm or rule out additional potential infections throughout the county. As of this week, she has met with city, fire and medical officials in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City to apprise each of the ongoing crisis.
“We’re talking to them about hospital capacity, censuses, ventilators, hospital beds and ICU beds, and that information is coming in daily,” Burley said
According to Burley, the health department is also working with medical and emergency officials to provide more protective facemasks for their protection. The department is now investigating means of repurposing or sanitizing such masks for repeated use.
“Public health is part of a much larger system,” Burley said. “We need all of these community partners on the same page with us in their response to the coronavirus. We need to work as a team for a unified response, as well as their own individual responses in their respective communities. Local jurisdictions, hospitals, EMS, first responders … for our department and our community to be effective, we have to work together to make that happen.”
Future isolation, quarantine sites in the works.
The health department is also working to create quarantine and isolation sites for potential new cases. One such site is expected to be constructed at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, Burley said, but other venues may be needed to treat and isolate the county’s homeless residents who test positive for the virus, as well as healthcare and first responders who come into contact with the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.