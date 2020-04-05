Lake Havasu City schools may be closed, but educating the community’s children continues.
On March 30, elementary and middle school teachers with the Lake Havasu Unified School District distributed the first round of weekly work packets for their students. Parents have the option to either pick up the packets at their kids’ schools or have them delivered electronically. High school students communicate more directly with their teachers — particularly those from the Class of 2020 who need to earn credits in order to graduate.
As expected, there are a few wrinkles to iron out. But by most accounts, it’s going well for families and educators.
For students, adapting to a new learning environment seems to be going down as easily as cold lemonade on a hot summer day. Havasu Preparatory Academy teacher Rhonda Gates said her daily online meetings with students are an important piece of the puzzle. She uses Google Hangouts Meet, a video conferencing application, to connect with her classroom of 25 third and fourth graders.
“That ability to communicate with the ‘outside world’ has a positive impact for everyone,” she said. “Especially for me, since I miss them all so much.”
While Havasu’s children certainly look to their parents to interpret today’s topsy-turvy world for them, Gates embraces the ability to offer emotional support to her students.
“It’s hard to fathom not being with them during this time in which they often need a teacher most. They know I’m a trusted adult in their lives,” she said.
Heavy participation
Lake Havasu Unified School District Educational Services Director Brad Gardner says that Havasu parents have enthusiastically responded to the offer for educational opportunities for their children.
He said that at the elementary level, less than 40 students district wide did not pick up work packets offered to students on March 30.
“At the middle school, approximately 200 packets were picked up at the site. We also identified remote pick up locations throughout the Thunderbolt bussing areas. Our drivers delivered an additional 100-plus packets to these locations and to special needs students,” Gardner said.
At the high school, 529 parents indicated they would need packets. A little over 400 were actually picked up.
The district has also provided parents with many options for online learning opportunities, noting that teachers are contacting students and families with “great frequency.”
Some parents on social media complained that the school district was perhaps communicating with them a little too much. One mom wrote that “all the school emails, text messages, class solo, Parentview, etc. are becoming overwhelming. I work and cannot keep up.”
Another mother agreed.
“Between that and the school work, I’m glad they are communicating the best they can. Maybe it will get streamlined at some point. I know it’s hard with multiple kids, especially as the older ones have many teachers,” she said in her posting.
Gardner offered assurances to overwhelmed parents.
“Since this is new for all of us, we are learning every day and making adjustments. We don’t want to over communicate, and I must state emphatically that we don’t want to create more stress for parents. I think it’s important for parents and families to know that we are here to support them,” he said.
Other reports
Several Havasu parents say that while learning from home can be challenging for their students, they are working through the kinks together.
“It’s the perfect time to show our kids that we all can do hard things while remaining positive. This is the greatest opportunity to teach them real world stuff,” said one parent on social media. Others shared their perspectives:
Emily Vona: “So far it’s going well. Havasupai Elementary kept us well informed about everything from the very beginning. My son’s teachers are doing an amazing job teaching the class on Zoom and I appreciate that my son can still have interaction with his friends and teachers since he can’t leave the house. He has three scheduled Zoom meetings a day (and) can keep a schedule and maintain some normalcy.”
Stephanie Holt: “I’m a nurse, already working OT. I emailed my high schooler’s teacher last week and let her know my kids are basically fending for themselves and (my son) is also babysitting his younger siblings, so to please take it easy on him. They were more than receptive and said that they’re all taking this day by day and mainly just looking at effort... and not to worry.”
John Masden: “Going well. So far we have gotten four work sheets for both our boys. They have a week to complete those and additional assignments. An example of an additional assignment is our high school senior has to watch 30 minutes of news each day.”
(Editor’s note: Masden serves as a member of the school district’s governing board.)
