Lake Havasu City residents are welcome to donate unused and handmade medical and protective supplies and equipment to Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Jeni Coke, the hospital’s marketing director, issued a statement Tuesday in response to questions about how members of the community can assist in the region’s COVID-19 response. She said the move is part of HRMC’s ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for increased needs of personal protective equipment, which healthcare providers across the nation are experiencing.
The hospital cannot accept medical devices, medications or linens. However, HRMC welcomes the following unused items:
•Disposable face masks including surgical masks and earloop masks
•Respirator masks rated N95 or higher
•Face shields and goggles designed to protect eyes
•Disposable gowns such as medical/dental gowns as well as impervious or isolation gowns
•Disposable non-latex gloves
•Disposable surgical caps
•Disposable foot covers
•Antimicrobial wipes
•Hand sanitizer
•Handmade masks that meet the CDC guidelines as outlined at cdc.gov
HRMC’s Donation Center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. at the HRMC Learning Center. 1785 McCulloch Blvd. For details, call Coke at 928.854.5189 or email her at jeni.coke@lpnt.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.