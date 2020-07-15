People who have recovered from coronavirus may still be at risk of contracting the virus again.
At the Mohave County Public Health Department press conference on Tuesday, Havasu Regional Medical Center CEO Michael Patterson said over the last couple of weeks the hospital has received positive test results for patients who had previously tested positive for covid-19 back in March.
“So I don’t think there is any guarantee, once you’ve got it, that you won’t get it again,” Patterson said.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said the possibility of re-infection is still being studied.
“I don’t think that science is proven yet,” Burley said. “I know there is a lot of research around immunity and what level of immunity people have if they have contracted the virus and recovered. I think there is more to be learned there.”
While patients who have recovered from the virus may be susceptible to re-infection sometime in the future, Burley noted that the public health department uses CDC guidelines when a person is released from isolation to ensure that they are not still contagious.
“We do recognize that some people will go and get retested, we have seen that before,” Burley said. “Some of those people continue to test positive, but the virus level in their body may not be high enough to have them continually contagious.”
