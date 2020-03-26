The Havasu Regional Medical Center closed its doors to visitors on Thursday until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic as the first cases are confirmed in Mohave County.
According to an HRMC Facebook post, the “zero-visitor protocol” is meant to help ensure the safety of patients, providers, employees and the community. There will be some exceptions made for pediatric patients, obstetric patients, and those receiving end-of-life care.
“We understand this will be difficult for family members who have a loved one in the hospital,” HRMC said in a Facebook post announcing the closure. “However, we fell this is in the best interest of everyone at this time. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding while we stay focused on providing high-quality care.”
The release directs the public to see the front desk for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.