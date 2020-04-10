Workers in Lake Havasu City’s hospitality industry have seen unprecedented hardship during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the industry is working to help them through the crisis.
The Lake Havasu Hospitality Association will launch a meal voucher program in an effort to support workers who have seen hours lost or been laid off due to the ongoing epidemic. The program will offer free meal vouchers for hospitality employees and their immediate family members, starting Monday at the Kitchen Art Work Space in Downtown Havasu.
“They’re struggling just like the rest of the country, and a lot of them are having problems getting unemployment applications approved,” said Hospitality Association board member Regan Ross. “We created this program to support them and the restaurants that are still open at this time.”
Mohave County’s hospitality industry employed more than 4,400 workers in 2018, and generated $118 million per year, according to records from the Arizona Office of Tourism. As of this week, many of those employees in the hospitality industry have been laid off or had their hours reduced due to the ongoing epidemic. Under an order from the Arizona Governor’s Office last month, restaurants were required to shift their operations to allow carry-out or delivery only, and businesses deemed “nonessential” were urged to close their doors entirely.
“They’re working with a bare minimum of staff, and a lot of kitchen workers and wait staff have been laid off,” Ross said. “A couple of our members got together and said that we need to do something for our workers who have been laid off. We created a rough draft for the program, and (Hospitality Association President) Matt Brewster worked with me to develop it further.”
According to Ross, about 5,000 meal vouchers will be available for Havasu’s hospitality employees through April, which will be accepted by most restaurants throughout the city. They are intended for pickup orders only, according to the Hospitality Association, and will not be usable with delivery services including Postmates, Grub Hub and UberEats.
“If we receive more donations, or the program grows, we’re prepared to extend the program through May if needed,” Ross said.
The vouchers will be available 9 a.m. to noon, and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The KAWS, located at 2144 McCulloch Boulevard.
Applicants will be required to fill out a short form, and bring identification as well of proof of recent employment in the hospitality industry.
To volunteer, donate or to get more information, call the Hospitality Association at 928-235-8105, or call info@lakehavasuhospitality.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.