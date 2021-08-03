Hospitals in Mohave County are starting to fill up as cases of covid surge in the county.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that 96 percent of inpatient beds in Mohave County are full and 10.5 percent of those cases are covid positive.
Some Mohave County hospitals started receiving help from federal agencies this week to help with the caseload.
Burley went into more detail telling the Board of Supervisors that in Mohave County two hospitals are under caution divergence status, two are zero ICU beds available and one hospital has only one ICU bed available. Burley did not specify which hospitals in the county were affected and when asked for more details Mohave County Communication Director Roger Galloway said the county could not answer because it was up to the individual hospitals to give that information.
Emails and calls to the Havasu Regional Medical Center on Tuesday were not returned.
One of the Mohave County hospitals feeling the strain of the recent surge in cases is the Kingman Regional Medical Center. According to a July 27 covid update from the hospital, there are currently 24 patients being treated at KRMC. Of those 24 patients, 10 of them are in the ICU and eight are on ventilators.
Sandy Brady, director of the ICU at KRMC, says the center has seen more of an increase in covid cases in the past three weeks than it has in the previous couple of months.
“The ICU has 14 total beds and with 10 of those being filled with covid patients it limits our availability for other critically ill patients,” Brady said. “We have had to implement some of our surge plans in terms of staffing and resource utilization over the past month which has definitely been a challenge.”
The increase in covid cases, especially those that escalate to the ICU, is taking up a lot of the medical center’s resources, Brady says.
“The level of intervention that our patients require is much higher than outside the ICU,” Brady said. “So two patients typically have one nurse, an intensivist, an acute care nurse practitioner, a clinical pharmacist, therapy services, all kinds of resource we utilize to fully care for these patients…all of that contributes to how difficult it can be to care for patients in this setting.”
Brady says that her ICU staff have been going above and beyond in their duties, but it is still difficult treating critically ill patients.
“It truly hurts our hearts that people get to this level of illness when there is something out there that can help prevent the severity of illness and prevent covid patients from coming to the ICU. So I would give a huge shout out to the staff in the ICU as well as let the community know there is something out there that you can do for your own health.”
To help with the influx of patients, healthcare professionals with the U.S Department of Health and Human Resources are assisting KRMC with early covid-19 treatments for patients who meet the criteria, the hospital announced this week.
Since July 30 at noon Mohave County has reported 302 confirmed covid cases and 11 deaths. 68 of the cases are from Lake Havasu City as well as on of the deaths. 105 of the new cases and six deaths are from Kingman.
According to Burley 32.8 percent of Mohave County residents are fully vaccinated against covid-19 and 39.2 percent of residents have received one dose of the vaccination.
(2) comments
Stupid people. When the get Covid they cry. If you get Covid and no vaccine pay tour own medical bill and stay away from our kids.
No surprise, when you are the dumbest county in the state full of fools who refuse to get vaccinated there you go! Sounds like a good time for gene pool cleansing.
