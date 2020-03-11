The coronavirus hasn’t been found in Lake Havasu City, but daily routines could still see some changes as the community prepares for a possible outbreak.
Havasu’s vulnerable residents
Havasu’s most vulnerable residents include “older people with underlying health issues,” according to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. Knowing this, Havasu Nursing Center is taking extra steps to protect their staff and residents.
Starting Thursday, no visitors will be allowed into the facility. Access to the building will be restricted to essential personnel who need to be inside, such as staff, doctors or medical personnel.
“Even those who need to be in the building will go through a vetting process,” Ken Kidder, Havasu Nursing Center administrator, said. “If they answer yes to any questions, their access will be denied until they can pass the screening.”
Anyone attempting to enter the building (if deemed necessary) will be asked about recent travel within the last 14 days, any symptoms of respiratory infections or other illness, and any contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or under investigation for the virus.
If they pass the screening, a temporal temperature will be taken as well.
While there are few, there are some exceptions to their visitation policy, Kidder said, including end-of-life situations, medical documents that need to be filled out by a family member, or if the visitor is essential to a resident’s “emotional well-being or care” or is legally required to be with them. Visitors that meet any exception will be escorted to a separate room, away from any residences, where they will meet with their resident at a distance of six feet apart.
“This is something we really have to handle case by case,” Kidder said. “This has been quite the ride,” Kidder said. “We’re still learning about the virus, so what we’re doing today could be enhanced tomorrow.”
Havasu Nursing Center has reached out to all family members and resident representatives to ensure that all parties are aware of the precautions and new policies. Before visiting any nursing homes, it is recommended to call ahead for information about any new policies or precautions.
Lake Havasu Senior Center officials declined to provide any information about precautionary actions against the coronavirus, directing News-Herald reporters to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
It’s not clear what Havasu Regional Medical Center is doing in response to coronavirus. All calls to hospital officials have been directed to the county public health department. HRMC marketing director Jeni Coke declined to provide any information about the hospital’s policies or any measures in place to help prevent a coronavirus outbreak. Other hospital staff directed all questions to Coke.
However, the hospital in Bullhead City, which is under the same ownership as Havasu Regional Medical Center, is using screening guidelines provided by the CDC to check for symptoms and risk factors. Western Arizona Regional Medical Center marketing director Jena Morga told the Mohave Valley Daily News the hospital was postponing some events within the hospital and monitoring all of the facility’s entrances.
Havasu’s students
The Lake Havasu Unified School District informed all staff via email that the leadership is temporarily increasing resources to support custodians.
“We are trying to be proactive in keeping our high-touch surface areas clean,” said Mike Murray, the district’s business services manager.
Specific steps for keeping school facilities sanitary include installing hand sanitizer dispensers in all classrooms. Also, recognizing that keyboards in computer labs are nearly impossible to disinfect, all those who come in contact with the keyboards must adopt the habit of hand sanitizing on the way into the lab and also on the way out of the lab.
The email also noted that the district uses one of two disinfecting cleaners throughout the schools that are commercial, institutional and hospital grade germicidal cleaners. Custodians use these disinfectants in a liquid form that they are commonly dispensed with a spray bottle or can be added to mop buckets.
Lake Havasu High School athletic programs are unaffected so far.
“As of right now, we do not have any plans to cancel or reschedule games,” said Brady Krueger, LHHS athletics director and assistant principal. “With that being said, the district is monitoring all travel with athletics.”
ASU Havasu is also taking steps to lower the risk of a coronavirus outbreak by following the direction of university president Michael Crow. All classes have been moved to an online format only, allowing students to stay out of classrooms and limiting contact with others in a shared space.
Havasu’s businesses
So far, it’s mainly business as usual in Havasu. But some companies are preparing regardless, with a few feeling the effects.
At Movies Havasu and Star Cinemas, staff are staying vigilant with hand sanitizer use after handling money or using the registers. Counters are also wiped down frequently with disinfectant wipes.
If you plan on grabbing a drink from Starbucks, don’t bother bringing any reusable cups. In an open letter, Starbucks President Rossann Williams wrote the company is “pausing the use of personal cups and ‘for here’ ware” at all locations. The 10-cent discount will still be honored for those who bring a reusable cup in, but it won’t be used.
Havasu Vegas Express owner Phil Miller said he’s had eight cancellations and worried riders. Miller said his shuttle service provides rides to Las Vegas for about 155 passengers per week.
Miller said he’s “very high-risk” himself and has some “underlying health issues” that require him to take extra caution. One senior told him she was afraid to fly, he said.
Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Krueger wrote in a letter to Chamber members, “Lake Havasu City remains open for business! We remain steadfast to the ideals of free enterprise while understanding that the situation may impact us somewhere along the way. Of course, the Chamber understands that more than likely there will be cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in our region or in our city. We hope that doesn’t happen, but we must think proactively and realistically.”
Census
As far as the 2020 Census count goes, City Manager Jess Knudson said, “The Census is focusing their efforts on encouraging residents to complete the Census online or by phone. Starting tomorrow, residents will start to receive invitations to complete the Census online or by phone.”
Reporter Pam Ashley contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.