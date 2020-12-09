Local hospitals are already at maximum ICU bed capacity or getting close, according to new data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this week.
According to the New York Times’ analysis of the data, all of Lake Havasu City’s 14 ICU beds are unavailable, and two out of three are occupied in La Paz County. Havasu Regional Medical Center has a seven-day average of 25 daily covid-19 patients, according to NPR’s analysis of the data.
Meanwhile, local coronavirus cases are surging, with 240 new cases and four additional deaths reported Wednesday alone and more than 1,000 cases reported last week in Mohave County. The new numbers smash records previously set in July for daily and weekly case counts, and local schools have no plans to close their doors again any time soon.
Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Rebecca Stone published a letter Wednesday about updated guidance concerning quarantine rules for staff and students and state benchmarks.
“The AZ Department of Health has changed the guidance concerning benchmarks to state that a return to virtual learning should be considered when all three benchmarks are red,” Stone wrote. “This is not a requirement; however, they recommend that schools work with local health departments to make the best decision for their school community.”
As of last Thursday, Dec. 3, Mohave County sits in the red zone for two of the state’s three benchmarks — exceeding 100 cases per 100,000 individuals and sitting above the 10% percent positivity required to be in the yellow zone, according to ADHS.
While community case numbers may be high, Stone noted, the virus “is not being spread throughout the schools.”
She added that the health department supports the elementary schools being fully open and the hybrid models on secondary campuses.
When the definition of a close contact was changed in October, Stone said the district “experienced an increase in the number of staff and students who had to quarantine.”
New guidance is now being used, which reduces the required number of quarantine days from 14 to 10, and students or staff who test negative after day five can return to school on day eight once a negative test result is given to their school nurse.
Parents are still urged to monitor their students’ symptoms and keep them home if they are sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.