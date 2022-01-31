Nearly a quarter of all confirmed covid cases in Mohave County have been reported this January.
On Monday, the Mohave County Health Department released the last covid update of the month reporting 1,517 confirmed cases of covid since noon last Thursday. The new report brings the total number of cases reported by the county in January to 11,561, nearly a quarter of the 47, 224 Mohave County covid cases reported since the start of the pandemic.
Of the 1,517 new cases reported in Monday’s update, 556 are from Bullhead City, 630 are from Kingman, 299 are from Lake Havasu City, 27 are from unknown parts and five are from North County.
The report also confirmed nine new deaths had occurred since noon Thursday. Eight of the deaths are from Kingman and one from Lake Havasu City.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley says that given the higher transmissibility of the omicron variant the county anticipated an “increase in cases.” Burley said from a case ratio perspective, Mohave county is seeing fewer covid related deaths but the individual numbers are similar to the amount of deaths from Jan. 2021
According to the report the average age of cases is 44.6 and the average age for death is 72.1.
