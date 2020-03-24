Eleven days after initially taking a test for COVID-19, the Kingman woman whose preliminary test results returned inconclusive last week was informed that a second testing site has determined the test to be negative.
Catrina Halliburton, who has identified herself as the patient, has been posting updates on the process on her Facebook page and posted the final results from the Washington State Public Health Lab Tuesday afternoon.
Halliburton told Today’s News-Herald that the Mohave County Public Health Department told her, her husband, and their child – who have also started showing symptoms – to stay quarantined for 72 hours after their symptoms subside. Their kids who are not ill are now allowed to go outside and to the store, Halliburton said.
The entire family has been self-quarantined since Halliburton originally took the test on March 13.
According to the results provided to Halliburton: “Negative results do not preclude 2019-nCoV infection and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or other patient management decisions. Negative results must be combined with clinical observations, patient history, and epidemiological information.”
