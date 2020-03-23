A Kingman woman whose preliminary COVID-19 test results were returned inconclusive last week told Today’s News-Herald that she was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center on Sunday after experiencing “pains in her lungs,” while she still awaits word on whether or not she has the virus.
Catrina Halliburton, of Kingman, was tested on March 13 and Kingman Regional Medical Center announced a patient’s tests had returned “inconclusive” in a press release on March 18. KRMC did not identify the patient in the press release, but Halliburton provided a copy of her test results to Today’s News-Herald last week that verify that she was the patient.
Halliburton’s boyfriend James Riley said they contacted the head nurse at the Mohave County Public Health Department Sunday morning to report that Halliburton started having pains in her lungs when she took a deep breath, coughed, or laughed. Riley said the nurse arranged for an ambulance to transport Halliburton to the hospital.
Halliburton said KRMC diagnosed her with “an upper respiratory infection caused by a virus.” She said the hospital recommended she return home and continue to self-quarantine until they receive the final results from her test.
Riley said their primary care provider prescribed hydroxychloroquine for Halliburton and himself, because he has also started showing symptoms. He provided a picture of two hydroxychloroquine pill bottles, one with his name and one with Halliburton’s as proof. Hydroxychloroquine is a medication used to prevent and treat certain types of malaria, but has also proven effective against other ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.
President Donald Trump recently called the drug a “game changer,” along with chloroquine for its promise in treating COVID-19, but health officials have said further clinical study is needed to determine the drug’s effectiveness against coronavirus.
Halliburton and her family have been self-quarantined since she took the coronavirus test. KRMC CEO Brian Turney said the final result of the test was supposed to be returned in three or four days after being sent in last Wednesday, but had not shown up as of press time on Monday.
“Unfortunately, in this situation the timing of the results has been languishing,” Turney said. “It has just been painful how long it is taking to get the results back, and it is kind of the result of what is going on nationally.”
Halliburton had told Today’s News-Herald on Thursday that she thought she was starting to feel better, though Riley said at the time he and one of their children were starting to show symptoms. Halliburton is the only member of the family who has been tested for COVID-19.
As for Halliburton, she said she has been having a little easier time breathing normally on Monday.
“My lungs still hurt to breath and laugh and cough which, well, they always hurt,” she said. “But I can breathe better now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.