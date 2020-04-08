Kroger, the corporate owner of the Smith’s grocery store chain, announced new measures this week intended to encourage physical distancing within its stores. Starting Wednesday, the company began limiting the number of customers in the store to 50 percent of the building’s calculated capacity. Store officials will monitor the number of customers in the store using infrared sensors and analytic programs, the company said in a news release.
The announcement follows Walmart’s announcement last week that it would begin regulating entry into its stores. Walmart allows five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of the store’s capacity, according to a company news release. Once the store reaches capacity, customers are being admitted inside on a “One out, one in” basis.”
