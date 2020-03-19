At a special meeting held Wednesday, March 18, the La Paz County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution declaring a State of Emergency in La Paz County due to the coronavirus.
La Paz County joins other government entities in Arizona that have declared emergencies as the coronavirus continues to spread. These include Mohave, Maricopa and Coconino Counties, and the cities of Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Kingman, Bullhead City and Flagstaff.
The Tribal Council of Colorado River Indian Tribes declared a state of emergency on Friday, March 13. Tribal offices are closed, with an intended re-opening on March 23 under new safety protocols. Tribal enterprises will remain open with safety procedures in place.
On Wednesday, March 11, Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency in Arizona because of the coronavirus.
In declaring a State of Emergency, the Supervisors said this was primarily done to qualify for more resources from the state and the federal government should they become needed. District 1 Supervisor D.L. Wilson said the resolution allows the county to apply for reimbursement of costs from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).
District 2 Supervisor Duce Minor said this will ease the process of getting assistance from the federal government.
“It’s the way government works,” he said.
The resolution urges all county residents to cooperate with measures that are being taken or could be taken in regards to the virus. The resolution further states the some county programs and offices could be closed in the future.
As of March 19, Jenna McDaniel of the La Paz County Health Department said there had been no reported cases in the county. She added there have been several people tested, and test results are pending.
From March 11 to March 18, the total number of cases reported in Arizona jumped from nine to 45. Of these cases, 22 were in Maricopa County, including two employees of Luke Air Force Base. There have been 10 cases in Pinal County, including five from one household. There have been seven cases in Pima County, three cases in Navajo County, two cases in Coconino County, and one in Graham County.
All Arizona grades K-12 schools have been closed until at least March 30. The Arizona Interscholastic Association has cancelled all school athletic events during the same period.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, There have been 10,452 cases in the United States as of March 19. There have been 150 deaths. New York has seen the most number of cases with 4,597. Washington State has 1,197 reported cases, and California has 652 reported cases.
Nationwide, events have been cancelled and venues have been closed. The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons, the NCAA has cancelled their spring men’s and women’s championships, and Major League Baseball has cancelled the rest of spring training and delayed Opening Day of the 2020 season.
Casinos in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev. have been closed due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019. According to the World of Meters website, there have been 236,729 cases worldwide as of March 19, and 9,828 deaths.
