The number of reported cases of the coronavirus in La Paz County almost doubled in just one day. The County Health Department said they were notified the morning of Wednesday, April 29, of eight additional positive cases in the county, bringing the total of cases to 18.
This came one day after three more cases were reported, bringing the county’s total to 10.
Of the eight new cases, four individuals are within the age group of 20-44 and four are within the age group of 45-64. They are all from are from the McMullen Valley service district area (Wenden and Salome), as were the three reported on Tuesday, April 28. All 11 cases reported over the two days had direct workplace contact with previously confirmed cases.
