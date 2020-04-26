KINGMAN – The need for more coronavirus testing was again an issue at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ April 23 meeting.
The county cannot reopen without conducting more testing, confirmed Public Health Director Denise Burley, recognizing at the same time that the decision belongs to Gov. Doug Ducey, whose stay-at-home order is set to expire at midnight Thursday.
District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson agreed that more testing is needed. “Until then, we are shooting in the dark,” said Watson, who again questioned why Kingman tests more patients than other cities in the county, and asked how that situation can be equalized.
“Should we anticipate that Havasu or Bullhead communities have cases we don’t know about,” he asked.
“Anecdotally, yes,” Burley said. “We should assume that there’s more disease out there than we are aware of.”
Burley said that despite federal and state efforts to increase testing, testing supplies still go primarily to the metropolitan areas with the biggest coronavirus outbreaks. In other words, there is still a shortage of testing supplies in Mohave County and rural areas nationwide.
Other states seem able to get tests, observed District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius, noting drive-in testing facilities reportedly being set up at locations across the nation, including one in Fort Mohave to be arranged by local physicians. Burley said she was unaware of the Fort Mohave initiative, and therefore unable to comment.
“Can you check with the hospitals (to see) how many tests they have on hand,” asked District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson. “That would be helpful.”
Angius also inquired about the current criteria for testing and was informed by county Public Health Nursing Services Manager Lynne Valentine that the original, rather strict criteria evolved over time.
The current testing matrix has three tiers, Valentine said. Tier one requires fever and lower respiratory symptoms to be tested, but hospitalization is not required. At the same time, Valentine said that health facilities still prioritize who gets tested, concentrating on patients over 65 years old, health-care industry workers and patients in long-term care facilities.
Public Health is drafting a reopening plan for Mohave County, Burley said, which is “not in a public-friendly” form just yet. The plan is based on the three-phase White House Coronavirus Task Force plan that Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to follow when reopening the state.
The plan lists all of the criteria that must be met in each phase, and includes restarting a phase or returning to an earlier phase if necessary.
However, Burley said the main point is that if the county doesn’t have have enough testing, it doesn’t have the data needed to start reopening the economy.
“What would enough testing mean,” Bishop asked, and Burley responded that the federal guidelines indicate testing should be available for all people with symptoms, all close contacts of current positive cases, and all people in essential roles, such as health care workers.
In addition to testing, the White House plan requires a demonstrated 14-day long decline in positive cases. Mohave County is not there yet, Burley said. Another requirement calls for no shortages in PPE [Personal Protection Equipment] and again, according to Burley, Mohave County is not there yet.
Per Johnson’s request Burley explained some differences between an influenza and the new novel coronavirus, covid-19.
“They are two different types of viruses,” she said emphasizing that covid-19 infects through respiratory droplets. One can catch covid-19 faster and easier than influenza, and its incubation period is much longer.
But the key word here is “novel,” Burley said.
“Your body has never anything like this before,” she said. “And it has seen many flus and is already immune to some of them. With covid there is no immunity at all.”
Johnson said he read about a restaurant in China which reopened only to learn that a 6-foot separation between customers is not enough. One customer with an unknown case infected many others.
That prompted Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 to share that he saw on “MythBusters” that a sneeze can travel as far as 18 feet before it hits the ground.
Valentine said she is not familiar with the particular incident in China.
Burley agreed with Gould that all distance recommendations are generalizations, but it would be difficult to attempt to impose on people a requirement to stay even farther than six feet apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.