As Arizona begins the reopening process in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Little League baseball is poised to return as well.
On Thursday, Lake Havasu Little League announced on its Facebook page it is planning to restart its season and hopes to conclude it before the Fourth of July.
“We decided to give the kids an outlet and let them get out of the house a bit and socialize with their friends,” said league president Martin Ibarra. “We’re doing everything in our power to give the kids as much of a season as we can.”
Ibarra says the league is gauging the interest of the parents by surveying them. An email was sent out Thursday morning and he says about 82% of the responses were in favor of returning.
“I think it will be a good experience for both the kids and the parents,” said Ibarra. “I’m 100% sure we’ll have a good response and be able to return.”
A return date has yet to be determined and Ibarra says the league will have to wait and see if teams need to be shuffled around.
Safety of the players and parents is the top priority for the league says Ibarra and steps are being taken to ensure it.
Dugouts will be expanded and marked off to ensure social distancing between the players. Also, the league will be providing additional helmets and bats to add further protection. For parents, the league is asking all spectators to bring their own chair and provide at least six feet of space between one another.
The summer heat will also be a concern as the league begins its restart and Ibarra says game times will be altered to protect players and fans as much as possible against the sun.
“The sun is a huge hurdle and we’ll need to talk as a league to find the best way to attack it,” Ibarra said.
Weekday games, which usually began at 6 p.m. at the minor and major levels, will be pushed back to either 7 or 7:30 p.m. Saturday games will only be played in the morning. Also, major level games will now have a time limit of one hour and 45 minutes.
The league is hoping to give the minor and major levels at least 12 to 15 games and the lower levels about 10 games.
Ibarra says the league will give teams roughly one to two weeks to get back into shape before games start again.
“We have lots of 12-year-olds in our league and canceling the season would not be ideal,” Ibarra said. “A shortened season is better than nothing and we’re doing all we can to make sure that happens.”
