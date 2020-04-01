Lake Havasu State Park has had to tweak some of its offerings and procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. As an outdoor recreational essential service, the park is keeping its core operations up and running and park manager Daniel Roddy said he expects that to continue throughout the duration of the pandemic.
“Outdoor recreation is part of our mission and having that outlet for people is very important, especially at a time like this where people need an outlet.” Roddy said. “One of the greatest things that we have here at our facility is the amount of space we have.
“When we look at future projections and what-if-type scenarios closing has not been part of that conversation. We are looking more at, what are some of the things we can do to perhaps streamline our operations.”
In that vein, all events have been canceled, the State Park decided to close to dry camping earlier this week and it closed mooring on Channel Beach starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. in conjunction with the city banning mooring in the rest of the channel.
“You can be on the beach, but you can’t park your boat there,” Roddy said. “There still has to be social distancing practices.”
To underscore that point, every visitor to the park is handed a card at the entrance that includes reminders to limit group sizes to 10 people or fewer, practice social distancing by leaving adequate space between visitors, covering your face when sneezing or coughing, and it asks visitors to wash their hands after coughing, sneezing, or as needed.
“That is part of the requirement — if you are coming to recreate in our park you have to follow those protocols. We are stressing that to everybody,” Roddy said.“One of the reasons we are able to stay open is that we are following those guidelines. That is something we have done from the top down in our agency.”
Roddy said the park has been in constant communication with the state office in Phoenix to get updates and the latest information about best practices. For the last few weeks that has meant an increased cleaning regime.
“We already had a sanitizing program that was very rigorous, but we have added to that with multiple cleanings throughout the day with sanitizers and things of that nature,” he said.
So far, the park has managed to stay well stocked with the cleaning supplies and gloves needed to complete the extra cleanings. But it isn’t always easy.
“We are still looking in every nook and cranny to find these supplies that we need to stay up to date with our program, and we have been successful so far,” Roddy said.
‘Ringing off the hook’
As the situation continues to evolve and orders are issued throughout the state and the country, Roddy said the Lake Havasu State Park phone lines have been busy.
The park has had lots of people call to cancel their reservations in the last couple of weeks, but most of the cancellations have been quickly filled by other callers looking for a spot.
“The phone is ringing off the hook,” Roddy said. “We have people from California, Nevada, and local people who have family coming into town and are looking for a place to put them.”
In all, visitation at the park has remained strong, if a little bit slower than a typical spring. Roddy said the biggest effect on the number of visitors to the park has been canceling events. The State Park has already had to cancel several fishing tournaments and three weddings that were scheduled to take place.
But more and larger events missed will likely have a more noticeable impact at the park as April gets underway.
“We are not having the Boat Show this year, which would have been in the next 10 days,” Roddy said. “That is something that drew thousands of people and was a major source of support for the Lake Havasu Marine Association.”
