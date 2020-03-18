Updates were regularly posted below during the duration of the live broadcast.
2:33 p.m. Press conference ended.
2:32 p.m. Denise Burley stressed the importance of remaining calm and keeping the emergency rooms free for those who are in need of that level of care.
"Look out for your neighbors," she said.
2:29 p.m. COVID-19 testing can be performed on a deceased individual. The county reminded listeners that flu season is still active, and those who have died due to a respiratory condition or illness should not be assumed to be COVID-19 positive.
2:27 p.m. Senior meals are being provided on a pick-up basis at Senior Centers.
2:26 p.m. People are urged not to panic-buy at grocery stores and reminded to take care of one another.
2:25 p.m. Denise Burley confirmed that communities should act as though the coronavirus is already in the area and exercise all of the recommended precautions.
2:24 p.m. Denise Burley said the goal is to work with those who have symptoms, and not just everyone who wants testing. The updated number of tests sent through the county has increased to 12.
2:20 p.m. Nothing has changed with the patient under quarantine after returning home from a cruise. The resident is still in quarantine in Mohave County.
2:20 p.m. Jean Bishop said employee pay will also be discussed at Friday's meeting. Those with earned sick time can use that as needed.
2:16 p.m. County representatives said they meet with the state every morning to see what other counties are doing. They are prepared to open a full scale emergency operations center if necessary, but it has not reached that level yet, they said.
2:15 p.m. Jean Bishop said there will be a meeting held Friday to discuss the possibility of closing libraries and what can be done in other departments to help minimize contact. They will also discuss plans and procedures.
2:10 p.m. "We have no presumptive positive cases in Mohave County," Denise Burley said.
The Mohave County Public Health website is updated daily to alert citizens of any cases, she said. All cases have come back negative so far.
2:07 p.m. Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said Kingman and Bullhead City have declared emergency as well, and Lake Havasu City is considering it.
She also reviewed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, staying at home if one feels sick, and washing hands.
2:03 p.m. Jean Bishop, chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, provides a statement on the coronavirus situation.
"I urge our citizens to stay calm...We currently have no reports of positive cases in Mohave County."
She officially declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of Mohave County as a precautionary action.
2:00 p.m. Press conference began.
