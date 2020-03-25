Updates were regularly posted below during the duration of the live broadcast.
2:35 p.m. Press conference ended.
2:33 p.m. "The rumors are almost as bad as the virus itself," Supervisor Jean Bishop said. She urged residents to go to a trusted source, like Centers for Disease Control, for information.
2:30 p.m. There are "a lot of pending" coronavirus tests that Mohave County officials are still waiting on results for.
2:27 p.m. Supervisor Gary Watson urged Mohave County residents use common sense and use social distancing while camping in the desert.
2:26 p.m. The state coronavirus hotline is 1-844-542-8201. Mohave County's number for coronavirus questions is 928-735-8665.
2:24 p.m. For those who believe they are sick or have had a fever, Denise Burley advised that they wait 72 hours after their fever has broken before leaving their homes.
2:19 p.m. Denise Burley said there would most likely be a notice of violation letter sent to any businesses that refuse to close, despite Ducey's executive order.
"What we're looking for is voluntary compliance," Supervisor Gary Watson said. "At this time, nobody's going to come beating down your door."
2:17 p.m. Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, president of Mohave Community Colleges, is working to move onsite classes to digital formats as the semester continues. Welding class instructors are working on social distancing protocols so students can finish their training.
2:16 p.m. Tracking down the contacts of coronavirus patients can "be very time-intensive" and "really depends on the particular case and patient," Denise Burley said. "We are working tirelessly to get that completed... and we'll address every case in that same manner."
2:14 p.m. Supervisor Jean Bishop said the economic impact of the coronavirus could be serious in the county, but there is no solid estimate as of today.
2:11 p.m. Denise Burley said there have been somewhere between 70 to 100 tests done in the county.
2:09 p.m. Denise Burley asked residents to report any restaurants, bars or other businesses that are still in operation onsite despite being required to close or only offer take-out/delivery services.
2:08 p.m. Denise Burley said both confirmed cases are still under investigation. In both cases, the information already provided is the only information that was authorized to be shared, as far as patient demographics go.
2:03 p.m. Supervisor Jean Bishop reminded viewers that the Gov. Doug Ducey's Exeuctive Order 2020-09 now applies county-wide, requiring restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and similar facilities to close their doors.
2:02 p.m. A second coronavirus case has been confirmed in Mohave County, Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley announced. The adult patient is not hospitalized and is quarantined at home in Bullhead City. Nurses are working with the patient to identify those who have been in contact with them and monitoring those individuals for any symptoms.
2:00 p.m. Press conference began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.