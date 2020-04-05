Among other things, perhaps the spring of 2020 will be remembered for the essential need to adapt. No one knows that better that Lake Havasu City’s restaurant crews.
Forced to close their dining rooms last week, many restaurant owners have embraced carry-out as a way to keep their businesses afloat. And by all reports, local residents have eagerly responded by patronizing their favorite eateries by ordering food to-go.
“We’re holding our own, all things considered,” said Matt Garay, general manager of Red Robin. He’s been with the restaurant since 1993. “Guests are taking care of our team and have been tipping well.”
On Thursday at lunchtime, Everett and Kathy Stevens stopped by Red Robin to pick up their meals.
“We ordered hamburgers. They make good ones. This is a hamburger restaurant,” Kathy said, smiling. She was sitting in the driver’s seat of their SUV chatting with a visitor while her husband called Red Robin to let the staff know they’d arrived to pick up their order. The couple was upbeat and friendly, seemingly glad to be out of the house with somewhere to go and something to do.
A cheerful Nicole Humbel from Red Robin soon appeared curbside, delivering a bagged lunch to the couple.
It’s an oft-repeated scenario, said Garay. Business is brisk enough that Red Robin continues to need two cooks to handle lunch time orders. Under normal circumstances, the kitchen needs three cooks to get through the noon time rush.
Garay noted that he’s keeping a close eye on Red Robin’s inventory of to-go containers.
“The demand for it is so high from our supplier,” he said. “We can’t run out.”
All of Red Robin’s pre-closure kitchen protocols remain in place, with one slight change, he said.
“When our staff members take food out to our customers, they wear disposable gloves. After they deliver the food, the gloves go in the trash,” Garay said. The extra step is meant to protect both employees and customers.
A new avenue
Peter Norell, owner of Jersey’s Bar & Grille, said he’s appreciative of the amount of takeout orders he’s selling. Until he had to close his dining room, most of his business came from customers eating at the restaurant.
“Business has been better than expected,” he said. “We’ve been forced to adapt and it’s working out. After all of this over and the dining room is open again, I can see where we’ll keep delivery and to-go as a good part of our business.”
In the meantime, Norell said he had to make a few menu changes and eliminate some items. He said he and his staff are also finicky about how food is arranged in the to-go containers.
“I’ve always said that people eat with their eyes, so we try to make it look nice,” he said.
No rule changes
The uptick in serving to-go orders didn’t spawn a new set of protocols or sanitation standards for restaurants, said Mike Meek. He’s a restaurant inspector with the Mohave County Department of Health.
“There are no new special rules. They (restaurant workers) don’t have to wear masks – that’s an elective thing,” he said.
From what Meek’s seen during his inspections, food handlers are being particularly diligent about handwashing and following sanitation guidelines.
“Most everybody’s being really careful,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.